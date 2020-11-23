Fairfield Police identify pedestrian and driver involved in Friday accident

FAIRFIELD — Police have identified the pedestrian and driver involved in an accident on the Old Post Road over the weekend.

In a release, police said Richard Zogheb, 56, of Fairfield, was driving his vehicle westbound on the Old Post Road when he struck Donna Schmidt, 65, as she was walking in the crosswalk.

“Schmidt was struck with the front end of Zogheb’s SUV,” the release states. “Zogheb immediately pulled over and is cooperating with the investigation.”

Police said dispatch received reports of a vehicle striking a pedestrian just after 5:30 p.m. Friday. First responders found Schmidt lying on her back on Old Post Road and was brought to St. Vincent’s Medical Center with serious physical injuries, according to the release.

“She currently remains in the ICU,” police said. The release noted the investigation, run by the Fairfield Police Crash Reconstruction Unit, is ongoing.

Police said Old Post Road will be closed between Beach Road and Penfield Road between 5 and 7 p.m. Tuesday for an accident reconstruction. Access to town hall will be available via Beach Road.

“Please attempt to avoid the area during this time,” police said.