Fairfield Police say they found drugs and weapons in Bridgeport man’s car

Shawn Belounis, 23, of Bridgeport Shawn Belounis, 23, of Bridgeport Photo: / Fairfield Police Department / Contributed Photo: / Fairfield Police Department / Contributed Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Fairfield Police say they found drugs and weapons in Bridgeport man’s car 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — A Bridgeport man was arrested and charged after police officers said they found marijuana and packaging material in his vehicle.

Police Lt. Antonio Granata said Shawn Belounis, 23, was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, weapons in a motor vehicle, possession of more than half an ounce of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance, along with several misdemeanor motor vehicle charges.

On Nov. 13, Granata said, police were called to the area of Taunton Road after a mail carrier observed someone tampering with a mailbox. When they arrived, officers did a traffic stop of the vehicle the person was reportedly driving.

Granata said the operator was identified as Shawn Belounis, of Bridgeport.

“A subsequent investigation revealed Belounis was allegedly involved in the sale of narcotics in the area,” he said. “A search of Belounis and his vehicle revealed nearly $600 cash in assorted denominations, marijuana edibles, marijuana cartridges, packaging material and over 2 ounces marijuana.”

Granata said a large machete and an over-sized hunting knife were also found in the vehicle. He said Belounis was released on a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 30.