Fairfield Prep goes virtual until at least Tuesday after 2 more test positive for coronavirus

FAIRFIELD — Two more Fairfield Prep students have testing positive for coronavirus, according to school officials, and the school will be closed Friday and Monday.

In a update to families on Thursday, Fairfield College Preparatory School President Christian Cashman said the affected persons have been instructed to remain home in self-isolation for 10 days and have been provided with return-to-school protocols. He said family members have also been instructed to self-quarantine and get tested.

“As a result of the recent spike in positive high school student cases in the town of Fairfield, and in light of our second and third positive cases in two days, Fairfield Prep will move to fully virtual learning from Friday, Sept. 25, through Monday, Sept. 28,” Cashman said. “All athletic and co-curricular after school activities are canceled through Monday as well.”

Cashman said the school would confirm a return to campus in the hybrid format via an email on Monday afternoon. He said pausing on-campus learning for 72 hours would give families a chance to obtain COVID-19 tests and to distance the community.

As of Thursday afternoon, Fairfield Prep’s COVID-19 dashboard lists three students as having tested positive and 40 students as being in quarantine.

According to Cashman, the students who tested positive were last in school on Wednesday. He said individuals considered to have been in close contact would be contacted by Fairfield Prep or local health officials and provided with instructions and next steps.

“The Fairfield Prep leadership team continues to work closely with our certified contact tracer, the Fairfield University health office and the town of Fairfield Department of Health on this and all matters related to COVID-19 health and safety,” Cashman said.

The president said the entire Prep community had embraced its pledge of safety, which states “I pledge to not host or attend public or private gatherings exceeding size limits directed by public health authorities.” In-person instruction would be compromised, he said, if the community cannot continue its commitment to the pledge.

“There is much that we do not control in this challenging time, but each of us has control over our moral and ethical choices that support the health and well-being of the Prep community,” Cashman said. “Clearly, we cannot continue to accept behaviors that put our faculty, staff and students at risk.”

Cashman urged families to wear masks in and outside of the school building, stay socially distant in parking lots and at the train stations and follow public health guidelines. He also encouraged families to get flu shots and to keep their sons home if they are showing any coronavirus symptoms.

“We continue to be committed in every way to our mission and we will do whatever is needed to ensure the safe delivery of a Prep education during this time of pandemic,” he said.

The Fairfield Prep community can contact its COVID-19 Hotline (203.331.6248) for health concerns and reports related to COVID issues.