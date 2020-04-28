Fairfield Prep raises $73,000 to feed frontline workers

FAIRFIELD — A campaign to feed frontline healthcare and community workers during the coronavirus pandemic has raised more than $73,000, according to Fairfield College Preparatory School.

Called the “Lunch 4 Life” campaign, the school said it organized the effort as part of its Jesuit mission. The campaign was started on April 1 and has received donations from 565 people and organizations.

“(The campaign) has been providing thousands of invaluable meals to frontline healthcare and community workers hardest hit by the COVID-19 crisis,” the school said.

Fairfield Prep said the “outpouring of generosity” from the community allowed the campaign to deliver meals to more than 10 organizations — including hospitals, senior nursing facilities, veterans’ homes, hospices and community outreach centers.

“Prep will continue to do this with contributions, with plans to deliver more than 7,000 meals over the coming weeks,” the school said.

According to Fairfield Prep, local restaurants have been an integral partner in the effort, and have been preparing and delivering food in the greater New Haven and Bridgeport areas. In addition to the school’s food service provider, Vazzy's, several Prep community restaurants have joined the team, including Little Pub, Old Post Tavern, Gaetano's and Country Cow.

The school described the response from the recipients:

Steve Jakab, the president of the Bridgeport Hospital Foundation and Prep alumnus, said, “Our frontline caregivers — our doctors, our nurses, all the hospital staff — are really making sacrifices, taking such risks to give great care to our COVID-19 patients, and this kind of support means the world to them.”

At Northbridge Health Care Center in Bridgeport, which is dedicated to senior rehabilitation services, the school said Erica Roman, an administrator there was thrilled to reward her hardworking employees with a nourishing meal.

“Today, in a world where we have to be so far apart, it feels like we’re together with the community,” she said. “We’re so thankful and it’s made such a positive impact on my staff.”

The school said the list of benefiting agencies is quickly expanding, with upcoming deliveries scheduled for St. Vincent’s Hospital, Open Door Shelter, Wesley Heights senior center, Kolbe Cathedral family assistance program and others.