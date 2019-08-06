Fairfield Public Works officials, construction company owner arrested in fill pile case

FAIRFIELD — Two town employees and the owner of a local construction company have been charged with illegally dumping hazardous waste on town property.

Superintendent of Public Works Scott Bartlett and Director of Public Works Joseph Michelangelo were arrested Monday.

Bartlett is accused of accepting bribes to allow Julian Enterprises to dump truckloads of material containing lead and PCBs on property adjoining the town’s public works garage on Richard White Way.

Bartlett, who was recently suspended with pay, was charged with three counts of first-degree larceny, conspiracy to commit larceny, second-degree forgery, conspiracy to commit forgery and receiving kickbacks, as well as violation of solid waste facility requirements, illegal dumping of waste, conspiracy to commit illegal dumping of bulky/hazardous waste and illegal discharge of materials into waters.

“These are just allegations, and he is presumed innocent,” said his lawyer, Frederick Paoletti Jr.

Michelangelo was charged with second-degree forgery, conspiracy to commit forgery and illegal dumping of bulky/hazardous waste, as well as conspiracy to commit illegal dumping and illegal discharge of materials into waters.

Jason Julian, co-owner of Julian Enterprises, was arrested Tuesday. He was charged with three counts of first-degree larceny, conspiracy to commit larceny, second-degree forgery, conspiracy to commit forgery and receiving kickbacks, as well as violation of solid waste facility requirements, illegal dumping of waste, conspiracy to commit illegal dumping of bulky/hazardous waste and illegal discharge of materials into waters.

“My client has been falsely accused and is looking forward to his day in court when justice will prevail,” said his lawyer, Thomas G. Cotter.

All three were released on promises to appear in court, pending arraignment in Superior Court on Wednesday morning.

This is the latest development in a criminal investigation launched in 2017 to probe allegations of misconduct at the fill pile. Last month, police raided Julian’s offices in Fairfield in pursuit of evidence that Bartlett accepted bribes and favors from the company.

“Statements of town employees suggest that Bartlett was influenced by Julian Management through benefits provided him and/or his son, who is an employee of Julian Development and support the belief that Julian Development influenced Scott Bartlett by providing him with benefits,” according to court documents in the case. “Bartlett allowed Julian Development to accept prohibited/contaminated materials at the Fairfield facility, making the operation of the facility highly profitable for Julian Development.”

On Nov. 29, 2016, according to court documents, Cindy Knight, president of Logical Environmental Solutions, was at the processing facility when she saw three Julian dump trucks unload piles of a gray-brown granular material at the extreme back of the site. She took samples of the material which were tested and found to contain levels of PCBs six times greater than the state allowable level and lead, double of what is considered hazardous.

The town is also in the midst of legal proceeding to resolve a yearslong civil disagreement with Julian, which went into arbitration in July following lawsuits from both sides. The arbitration hearing was postponed due to developments in the criminal investigation and is set to resume in September.