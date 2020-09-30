Fairfield push-up fanatics needed for October fundraiser

FAIRFIELD — A local fundraiser in October is looking for people to do push-ups for a cause.

In Push for Entrepreneurship, participants will have two hours to do as many push-ups as possible in order to raise money for Connecticut Invention Convention.

The event is set for 9 a.m. Oct. 17 in Veterans Park.

To participate, participants are requested to raise or give a minimum of $200; student participants are requested to raise at least $100. Participants will be required to sign a waiver, and social distancing and safety measures will be in place.

“Pushers can complete the challenge solo or in teams,” a press release about the event said. “Teams will come from companies, friends and families, and gyms who will be vying for ‘Team of the Year’ honors.”

The release said all proceeds raised would be donated to Connecticut Invention Convention, a 37-year-old program for K-12 student inventors and entrepreneurs and be used to grow programming in Bridgeport, Norwalk and New Haven schools.

“They learn how to problem solve, convert an idea into a solution and take greater control of their lives,” the release said. “Once a child invents a product through this program, they become innovators for life.”

According to the release, Push for Entrepreneurship was created with the belief that young people need access and opportunity to experience innovation and entrepreneurship. In 2019, 1.9 million people competed half marathons put on by the organization and 507,000 people competed in full marathons.

It also noted that only 4,536 people have lasted all two hours of push-ups.

"Like entrepreneurs, pushers are energetic, passionate and committed to making a difference,” PFE founder Michael Carter said in the release. “Pushers see their fitness and athleticism as a core part of their identity and an extension of what they do for a living. Approximately 50 percent of the pushers are business owners or self-employed. PFE Pushers have been women and men ranging in age from 15 to 70!"

Registration information can be found at https://pushforentrepreneurship.com/. For more information about PFE, contact Michael Carter, 203-856-9224, mcarter@cartermorse.com or visit PFE’s website at pushforentrepreneurship.com .