Fairfield RTM District 1 candidate: Edward Bateson

Edward Bateson

Republican

RTM District 1 candidate

Fairfield

Age not provided

Incumbent: no

Current job: Self-Employed

Education: Roger Ludlowe High School, Fairfield University

The most important issue in this election: Taxes, improper use of residential property for commercial ventures, accountability and transparency in the First Selectman's office.

Other issues: The fill pile issue. No accountability, oversight and enforcement of RFP terms by the Tetreau administration.

Family: Married with one child.

Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: RTM, Board of Selectmen, GHVIS Board.