Fairfield RTM District 1 candidate: Edward Bateson
Edward Bateson
Republican
RTM District 1 candidate
Fairfield
Age not provided
Incumbent: no
Current job: Self-Employed
Education: Roger Ludlowe High School, Fairfield University
The most important issue in this election: Taxes, improper use of residential property for commercial ventures, accountability and transparency in the First Selectman's office.
Other issues: The fill pile issue. No accountability, oversight and enforcement of RFP terms by the Tetreau administration.
Family: Married with one child.
Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: RTM, Board of Selectmen, GHVIS Board.
