Fairfield RTM District 10 candidate: Elizabeth Altobelli

Elizabeth Altobelli

Republican

RTM District 10 candidate

Fairfield

Age 43

Incumbent: yes

Current job: Real Estate/Realtor/ Interior Staging & Design

Education: Roy C Ketcham High School - Wappinger Falls NY, West Virginia Wesleyan College, Western Connecticut State University

The most important issue in this election: Directly supporting all economic development to better our town regarding the dispersement of residential and corporate business development.

Other issues: Rebuild our local economy through smart commercial development to ease the tax burden for Fairfield residents. Create a town government that is modern, efficient and accountable to taxpayers.

Family: I was born from two very hardworking individuals and a very physically fit influenced family! My mother, a nurse and father, a police officer in the suburbs of New York City always encouraged movement, activity and experiences like getting outside and making the most of the day. Fishing, bike riding, running, skiing, hiking, skating and more! I have always felt and heard about the strong history of our country built from grassroots from many immigrants that came here, which include my grandparents and great grandparents. They taught themselves how to become entrepreneurs without even thinking about it. Their passion and the ability to start business ventures such as; selling fruit and vegetables, owning a moving company/rigging company and proprietors of a community funeral home. All of these business experiences were a part of my vision as a young person. Without even understanding the impact it had on me, I see that I have taken away such a positive influence from their sturdiness in promoting good values within there community. These were all of my role models growing up. I remember hearing from our family members at the time where so many people could not afford services for a proper burial and my family would do everything possible to put together an honorable service for them many times for no monetary exchange. I remember being a part of so many special situations where they would help out families in need because of lack of funds. Both sets of grandparents were involved within the community in various political roles; believing in change and sharing their voice to improve there town/cities. I have seen and been a part of hard work, risk taking and the ability to believe in creating opportunities. My mother has encouraged me to take many risks and to experience the process individually from a young age. Both of my parents exhibited a very strong work ethic all around in every endeavor of their life. I remembering as a child always being a part of a project or seeing one within the process. The value of work ethic and goal setting is in my nature, and I truly do love seeing betterment in every aspect of my life. Enjoy the journey and do good in the world! One of the best intrinsic lessons, one that keeps me moving forward!

Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: Volunteer, Operation Hope of Fairfield; Volunteer with boys youth group in New Rochelle NY; St.Vincent DePaul Homeless Shelter Waterbury CT; William Raveis Damon Runyon Cancer Research Foundation; Co Principal of Diana Boryk Memorial Scholarship Yonkers High School, coming soon to Bridgeport CT High School.