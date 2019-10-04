Fairfield RTM District 2 candidate: Bill Llewellyn

Bill Llewellyn

Republican

RTM District 2 candidate

Fairfield

Age 53

Incumbent: no

Current job: Universal Printing & Mailing Services, Inc. and Fairfield Warde High School Football Coach

Education: Norwin Senior High School - North Huntingdon, PA; Clarion University of PA - B.S. in Communications; University of Bridgeport - MBA

The most important issue in this election: I want to hold town departments accountable to the tax payers by making sure they are using best practices - need to be more efficient and transparent

Other issues: Making sure the current checks and balances are in place and being followed, attracting more businesses to help ease the tax burden for Fairfield residents, making sure our schools are fully funded as well as maintained and continue to work on ways to help keep our seniors in town

Family: Wife Shelley - Married 23 years & co-owner of Universal Printing (22 years); Son Tyler - Freshman at Bryant University and a member of their football team; Daughter Cassie - Senior at Fairfield Warde High School, field hockey captain, lacrosse player, looking to play in college and member of National Honor Society; Lived in Fairfield for past 21 years

Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: RTM District 7 - 2009 - 2011; Current member Fairfield Rotary Club (15 years); past President of Fairfield Rotary Club (2007-2008); past Assistant Governor for Rotary District 7980, Area 4 (2008-2010); past Pop Warner Football coach (10 years); past Fairfield National Baseball coach (9 years); past Fairfield Girl's Softball Coach (4 years); past Fairfield Rec & Wakeman Boy's & Girl's basketball coach (7 years)