Fairfield RTM District 2 candidate: Cindy Perham

Cindy Perham

Democrat

RTM District 2 candidate

Fairfield

Age 53

Incumbent: yes

Current job: Atlantic Home Loans

Education: Andrew Warde High School, Bryant College B.S. Marketing/Communications, Sacred Heart University MBA

The most important issue in this election: Having been on the Senior Tax relief committee for the last four years, I have made it my priority to make sure that all seniors apply for the benefit that is currently available, while making the program grow from year to year.

Other issues: As a lifelong resident of Fairfield, I am a proponent of open space, as well as a big advocate of the education system that my family and I have benefitted from.

Family: Husband, Keith, a 16 year veteran of the Fairfield Police Department; Mandi, our daughter, 22, graduated from Fairfield Warde in 2015.

Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: RTM since 2015, Fairfield Kiwanis member 30 years as well a Key Club advisor, Former Girl Scout leader, and 13 year volunteer at Yoga 4 Everybody, located in downtown Fairfield.