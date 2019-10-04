Fairfield RTM District 2 candidate: William Gerber
William Gerber
Democrat
RTM District 2 candidate
Fairfield
Age 54
Incumbent: yes
Current job: Self-employed
Education: Wesleyan University, MBA finance, MS accounting and MPH
The most important issue in this election: Fairfield must maintain a public education system that is among the top tier in Connecticut.
Other issues: We must ensure that our town finance and operations processes and systems are designed, implemented and used according to best practices. Our citizens must feel safe and secure. Our infrastructure must meet the needs of our citizens. Our town government, including all volunteer bodies, must be transparent, honest, civil and respectful of the public, volunteers and other employees. Our town economy must thrive.
Family: My wife, Jessica, is running for her third term on the Board of Education. My son, John, is in his senior year of college. My daughter, Gillian, is in her senior year at Fairfield Ludlowe High School
Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: RTM District 2 (three terms)