Fairfield RTM District 3 candidate: Caitlin Schmidt
Caitlin Schmidt
Republican
RTM District 3 candidate
Fairfield
Age not provided
Incumbent: no
Current job: Business Teacher
Education: Utica College- Economics
The most important issue in this election: Rebuild our local economy through smart commercial development to ease the tax burden for Fairfield residents.
Family: My husband and I have three sons, one at Fairfield Woods and two in a local daycare. We are homeowners in Fairfield.
