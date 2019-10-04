Fairfield RTM District 3 candidate: Caitlin Schmidt

Caitlin Schmidt

Republican

RTM District 3 candidate

Fairfield

Age not provided

Incumbent: no

Current job: Business Teacher

Education: Utica College- Economics

The most important issue in this election: Rebuild our local economy through smart commercial development to ease the tax burden for Fairfield residents.

Family: My husband and I have three sons, one at Fairfield Woods and two in a local daycare. We are homeowners in Fairfield.