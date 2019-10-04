Fairfield RTM District 3 candidate: Kasandra Marshall

Kasandra Marshall

Democrat

RTM District 3 candidate

Fairfield

Age 36

Incumbent: no

Current job: Stay at home mom

Education: Staples High School, University of Alaska, Sacred Heart University

The most important issue in this election: As a former teacher and mother to a 5-year-old and 2-year-old, I understand the value of an excellent school system and will consistently support education as the foundation for a strong community. At the same time, we need to take care of seniors who are an integral part of a vibrant community. My children have a best friend in our senior neighbor. It’s relationships like these that I love about Fairfield. Fairfield is growing in leaps and bounds. We want to attract new business to help maintain and strengthen our tax base. I’m interested in helping our town grow in a balanced manner that will maintain our heritage, environment and the quality of life that we enjoy here in beautiful Fairfield.

Other issues: I am passionate about cherishing our beautiful coastal environment in Connecticut. As a Cub Scout leader, I emphasize leaving no trace behind through seven principals that include planning ahead. I believe that we owe it to the next generations to solve today’s problems in ways that plan ahead. I support initiatives that are implemented by our award winning Sustainability Committee.

Family: My husband and I met as students at the University of Alaska Anchorage. I’m from Connecticut, and we decided to raise our two energetic boys ages 6 and 2 in Fairfield because of its diversity, great schools and access to lakes, beaches, great restaurants and cultural opportunities. We love to travel, garden, play legos, reading, all things Super Heroes, Star Wars, and Harry Potter and we get pretty excited about trains around here.

Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: PTA, Cub Scouts, Certified Connecticut Teacher