Fairfield RTM District 3 candidate: Peter Koutroulas

Peter Koutroulas

Republican

RTM District 3 candidate

Fairfield

Age 38

Incumbent: no

Current job: Head of Treasury

Education: Notre Dame High School, Iona College, MBA

The most important issue in this election: Accountability - Elected officials should be held to a higher standard of accountability. They should not be working in Town Hall for their own interests. Their obligation is to serve as representatives of the people.

Other issues: Supporting the residents being affected by the Judd Estate affordable housing plan. Also, rebuilding our local economy and shifting the tax burden from our residents to commercial development.

Family: Married with two kids.

Campaign website: https://www.facebook.com/PeterKoutroulas/