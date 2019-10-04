Fairfield RTM District 3 candidate: Sara Camarro

Sara Camarro

Republican

RTM District 3 candidate

Fairfield

Age not provided

Incumbent: no

Current job: Westport Board of Education

Education: Hamden Hall, Fairfield University, Sacred Heart University

The most important issue in this election: Rebuild our local economy through smart commercial development to ease the tax burden for Fairfield residents

Other issues: Support academic excellence in Fairfield's schools

Family: Mom to identical twin boys in Fairfield Woods Middle School

Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: TEAM mentor

Campaign website: (if they have one)