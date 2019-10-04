https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/article/Fairfield-RTM-District-3-candidate-Scott-Nickel-14492272.php
Fairfield RTM District 3 candidate: Scott Nickel
Scott Nickel
Democrat
RTM District 3 candidate
Fairfield
Age not provided
Incumbent: no
Current job: Licensed Insurance Producer, Morfe-Behan Agency in Fairfield
Education: Darien High School, Norwalk State Tech College
The most important issue in this election: School safety and protecting families
Other issues: Taxes, recreation, enjoying our town
Family: Married with two children
Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: Fairfield Emerging Leaders Org, Chamber of Commerce
View Comments