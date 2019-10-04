Fairfield RTM District 3 candidate: Scott Nickel

Scott Nickel

Democrat

RTM District 3 candidate

Fairfield

Age not provided

Incumbent: no

Current job: Licensed Insurance Producer, Morfe-Behan Agency in Fairfield

Education: Darien High School, Norwalk State Tech College

The most important issue in this election: School safety and protecting families

Other issues: Taxes, recreation, enjoying our town

Family: Married with two children

Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: Fairfield Emerging Leaders Org, Chamber of Commerce