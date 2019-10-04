Fairfield RTM District 3 candidate: Sharon Pistilli

Sharon Pistilli

Democrat

RTM District 3 candidate

Fairfield

Age 48

Incumbent: yes

Current job: Aon Corporation

Education: Nonnewaug High School, New York University

The most important issue in this election: I will prioritize supporting our school system, smart investment in economic development and expansion of our grand list. We also need to support senior tax relief so that Fairfield stays affordable for those on fixed incomes. I have also been a steward of the environment through co-sponsoring the Reusable Checkout Bag Ordinance.

Other issues: We need to ensure that our town functions as efficiently and effectively as possible, returning the highest quality services for our taxpayer dollars. We also need to keep Fairfield affordable for all residents.

Family: My husband Todd and I moved to Fairfield when we were married in 1995. We have two teenage children who have attended/graduated from Fairfield Public Schools. I also have a rescue dog named Chewie.

Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: Chair of Solid Waste and Recyling Commission, 10 years; Jennings Elementary School PTA, eight years; Fairfield Music Parents Association, five years; Member, First Church Congregational Fairfield; Fairfield Clean Energy Task Force, two years; Fairfield Earth Day Celebration, three years; Junior Achievement, two years; Assistant Treasurer, Bethlehem (CT) Fair Society, 20 years

Campaign website: Facebook - @FairfieldRTMD3Dems