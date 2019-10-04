Fairfield RTM District 4 candidate: Alice Kelly

Alice Kelly

Democrat

RTM District 4 candidate

Fairfield

Age 72

Incumbent: yes

Current job: Self-employed-Clinical Social Worker in private practice

Education: Abraham Lincoln High School (Brooklyn, NY), New York University, Columbia University MSW

The most important issue in this election: I believe we must protect our wonderful educational system while ensuring proper and prudent funding, and we must continue to expand our tax base by attracting commercial activity so Fairfield can maintain a great quality of life for all its citizens.

Other issues: We need to help our seniors stay in town by providing vital services and Senior Tax Relief. We also must invest in infrastructure, so that our bridges, roads and rail systems can be maintained and improved.

Family: My husband is a psychiatrist. He and I raised three children in Fairfield, all of whom attended Fairfield public schools. My eldest son, David, lives in Fairfield with his family and has two children who currently attend North Stratfield Elementary School. He is a Clinical Social Worker in private practice. My other son, Matthew, lives with his wife and two children in Hastings-on-Hudson, NY. He runs a TV production company in NYC. My daughter, Rachel, lives and works in Washington, DC. She is the Chief-of-Staff to Congressman Derek Kilmer of Tacoma, Washington.

Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: RTM District 4 Representative 2017-current; PTA volunteer, North Stratfield Elementary School, Fairfield Woods Middle School and Fairfield HS; Jewish Home for the Elderly- life member Women's Auxilliary