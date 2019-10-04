https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/article/Fairfield-RTM-District-4-candidate-Francis-14492288.php
Fairfield RTM District 4 candidate: Francis O'Reilly
Francis O'Reilly
Republican
RTM District 4 candidate
Fairfield
Age not provided
Incumbent: no
Current job: Attorney, O'Reilly and Shaw
Education: Kingston High School, SUNY Brockport, JD
The most important issue in this election: The excess tax burden on town residents
Other issues: Traffic, schools and corruption
Family: Married, wife Teresa, two children Elizabeth and Logan
Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: Alternate TP&Z; Fire Commissioner; RTM District 4.
