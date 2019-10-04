Fairfield RTM District 4 candidate: Francis O'Reilly

Francis O'Reilly

Republican

RTM District 4 candidate

Fairfield

Age not provided

Incumbent: no

Current job: Attorney, O'Reilly and Shaw

Education: Kingston High School, SUNY Brockport, JD

The most important issue in this election: The excess tax burden on town residents

Other issues: Traffic, schools and corruption

Family: Married, wife Teresa, two children Elizabeth and Logan

Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: Alternate TP&Z; Fire Commissioner; RTM District 4.