Fairfield RTM District 5 candidate: Andrew Semmel

Andrew Semmel

Republican

RTM District 5 candidate

Fairfield

Age not provided

Incumbent: no

Current job: Business Owner/Entrepreneur

Education: B.S., Business Communications, University of Connecticut, Storrs

The most important issue in this election: My top issue is rebuilding our local economy through smart commercial development, especially the Metro Center, to ease the tax burden for Fairfield residents.

Other issues: Supporting an extensive audit to reveal how and where all taxpayer money is spent.

Family: I'm a Fairfield homeowner and have lived in town for 19 years.

Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: Former RTM Representative, Former RTM Education and Recreation Committee Member