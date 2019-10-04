Fairfield RTM District 5 candidate: Jennifer Cusato

Jennifer Cusato

Republican

RTM District 5 candidate

Fairfield

Age not provided

Incumbent: no

The most important issue in this election: Dumping of contaminated soil around Fairfield and on our school playgrounds.

Other issues: The increase of town taxes

Family: Family is the most important thing, and it is because of them I am running for office. Working to improve the community around us as we grow here in Fairfield is paramount.