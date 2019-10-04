https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/article/Fairfield-RTM-District-5-candidate-Jennifer-14492051.php
Fairfield RTM District 5 candidate: Jennifer Cusato
Jennifer Cusato
Republican
RTM District 5 candidate
Fairfield
Age not provided
Incumbent: no
The most important issue in this election: Dumping of contaminated soil around Fairfield and on our school playgrounds.
Other issues: The increase of town taxes
Family: Family is the most important thing, and it is because of them I am running for office. Working to improve the community around us as we grow here in Fairfield is paramount.
View Comments