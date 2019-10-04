Fairfield RTM District 5 candidate: Julie Gottlieb

Julie Gottlieb

Democrat

RTM District 5 candidate

Fairfield

Age 58

Incumbent: no

Current job: Fairfield University

Education: Dennis-Yarmouth Regional High School, Wheaton College (Massachusetts), MBA (Simmons College)

The most important issue in this election: Fairfield is a thriving community with so much to offer. Our biggest challenge is balancing the needs of all constituencies and maintaining the services that make Fairfield desirable, while making fiscally prudent decisions that keep Fairfield affordable. We must also continue to grow our grand list to lower the mill rate.

Other issues: Changes in federal and state funding continue to force hard choices. We must support and protect our schools, providing a high-quality, robust and appropriate education for each and every student. Furthermore, thoughtful investment in our schools benefits property owners and attracts new families to Fairfield.

Family: Married to Scott with one son, a recent graduate of Fairfield Public Schools

Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: Served 3 terms on the RTM (2011-17); Former RTM Deputy Minority Leader & Member, Senior Leadership Management Committee; Recipient of PTAC’s 2019 Alis B. McGrath Friend of Education Award; Longtime PTA Executive Board Member (Stratfield, Tomlinson & Fairfield Warde) and active SEPTA member (2006-19); Member, PTA Council Executive Board (2008-19); Member, Safe School Climate Committee (2012-2017); Board Member, High School Scholarship Foundation of Fairfield; former Board Member, Mill River Wetlands Committee