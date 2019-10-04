Fairfield RTM District 5 candidate: Roger Autuori

Roger Autuori

Republican

RTM District 5 candidate

Fairfield

Age 66

Incumbent: no

Current job: Retired. Former Bridgeport Telegram Reporter, Former Fairfield Citizen Assistant Editor, Former Political Media Consultant, Former Mason

Education: Andrew Warde High School, University of New Haven - BS Crim Justice Adm.

The most important issue in this election: My years working in town government have shown that while Fairfield prides itself as a prime hip community, in reality it operates like a bunch of country bumpkins. There is a lack of responsibility, common sense, competency and adherence to basic business practices. I intend to change that if elected.

Other issues: Alleviate flooding in the Stratfield area. Preserve Senior Tax Relief program. Ensure that graduates of Fairfield Public schools have the ability to learn and adapt in later life. Grow the town tax base with less reliance on residential properties. Preserve the neighborhood character of the town.

Family: I am a descendent of Italian immigrants who came to the Greater Bridgeport area in the early 1900s. My parents, both now deceased, grew up during the time of the Great Depression. My father Vincent, was a auto/aircraft engine mechanic and my mother, Elisabeth (Lillian) raised me and my older brother Martin, who is a newspaper editor. I am a lifelong resident of the town.

Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: Former Republican Registrar of Voters 2007-2017, former Vice Chair of FA WPCA, Former member of RTM 1986-87, 1991-93, Fairfield Hazardous Waste Collection Day volunteer.