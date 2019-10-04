Fairfield RTM District 6 candidate: Jason Li

Jason Li

Republican

RTM District 6 candidate

Fairfield

Age not provided

Incumbent: no

Current job: Altice

Education: High School for the Humanities, University of Bridgeport

The most important issue in this election: Support academic excellence in Fairfield Schools, protect our residential neighborhoods, open space and shoreline, create a town government that is efficient and accountable for Fairfield Taxpayers

Other issues: Make Fairfield more affordable for seniors and the next generations, rebuild our local economy through smart commercial development to ease the tax burden for Fairfield residents

Family: Daughter in eighth grade Fairfield Woods Middle School, married

Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: Former RTM member District 8 (before redistricting), Vice chair, Holland Hill Building Committee and Mill Hill Building Committee