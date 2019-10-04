Fairfield RTM District 6 candidate: Karen Vida

Karen Vida

Republican

RTM District 6 candidate

Fairfield

Age not provided

Incumbent: no

Current job: Sales & Marketing Communications Professional

Education: Notre Dame High School, Sacred Heart University, MBA Marketing

The most important issue in this election: Rebuild our local economy through smart commercial development to ease the tax burden for Fairfield residents.

Other issues: Support academic excellence in Fairfield's schools. Create a town government that is modern, efficient and accountable to taxpayers. Prioritize protecting our residential neighborhoods, open space and shoreline. Make Fairfield more affordable for seniors and the next generation.

Family: Single

Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: Supporter, Save Historic Judd Estate; Volunteer, A Project from the Heart; President, Soundview Condominium Association