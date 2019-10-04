Fairfield RTM District 6 candidate: Ken Langille

Ken Langille

Republican

RTM District 6 candidate

Fairfield

Age 32

Incumbent: no

Current job: Attorney/Murphy Karpie Connolly & Sickinger

Education: Newington High School, University of Hartford, J.D. Michigan State University

The most important issue in this election: Improving our local economy

Other issues: Being a young professional in Connecticut, I've seen many young people leave the state in search of greater economic opportunities. As your representative, I will work with our leaders to make Fairfield more attractive for businesses by supporting initiatives to make town government more modern, efficient and accountable.

Family: I grew up in Newington, Connecticut and attended high school there. My father was a member of the volunteer fire department, later becoming Fire Commissioner. My mother worked for the State of Connecticut in the Department of Developmental Services, providing care for the disabled. They instilled a sense of public service and community in me from a young age, which pushed me into my involvement with state and local government today. I also have two younger siblings, Matthew and Catherine.

Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: Former Newington Housing Authority Board Member, Former ReCONNstruction Center Board Member, Supporter of Save Fairfield's Historic Judd Estate