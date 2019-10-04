Fairfield RTM District 7 candidate: Dana Kery

Dana Kery

Republican

RTM District 7 candidate

Fairfield

Age not provided

Incumbent: no

Education: Northeastern University

The most important issue in this election: Fairfield needs renewed transparency in operations and efficiency in how Town Hall operates. We must protect our town and our schools.

Other issues: I believe the RTM is often asked to vote upon items that more information is necessary to make an informed decision.

Family: Married to Tim, with four children ages 13, 15, 17, 19.

Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: RTM 2011-2013, PTA, St. Thomas HSA