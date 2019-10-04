https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/article/Fairfield-RTM-District-7-candidate-Dana-Kery-14492202.php
Fairfield RTM District 7 candidate: Dana Kery
Dana Kery
Republican
RTM District 7 candidate
Fairfield
Age not provided
Incumbent: no
Education: Northeastern University
The most important issue in this election: Fairfield needs renewed transparency in operations and efficiency in how Town Hall operates. We must protect our town and our schools.
Other issues: I believe the RTM is often asked to vote upon items that more information is necessary to make an informed decision.
Family: Married to Tim, with four children ages 13, 15, 17, 19.
Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: RTM 2011-2013, PTA, St. Thomas HSA
