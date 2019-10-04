Fairfield RTM District 7 candidate: Michael Mears

Michael Mears

Republican

RTM District 7 candidate

Fairfield

Age 53

Incumbent: no

Current job: UBS

Education: Ramsey High School NJ, University of Hartford

The most important issue in this election: Increase the tax base by encouraging intelligent commercial development as well as improving and expanding public transportation for employees who commute to our town for work; support Fairfield Schools, and specifically initiatives that improve academic performance; support tax relief for our seniors that allows them to stay in Fairfield.

Other issues: Transparency - focus on elevating town wide issues to our constituents

Family: Fairfield resident for over 20 years. My wife and I have three children, all of whom are attending or have graduated from Fairfield public schools.

Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: Chairman of the Board of the Greater Bridgeport Transportation (GBT) public bus company. Worked closely with GBT management and our State Representative Brenda Kupchick to build more bus shelters in Fairfield. The GBT Public Bus service is a vital economic driver for our town.