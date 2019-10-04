Fairfield RTM District 7 candidate: Thomas McCarthy

Thomas McCarthy

Republican

RTM District 7 candidate

Fairfield

Age 66

Incumbent: no

Current job: Program Manager and Senior Analyst/IBM Global Financing

Education: Oratory Prep, Faifield University

The most important issue in this election: I will look to address our municipal spending and taxes. As a town, we need to be perceived as business-friendly in order to grown Fairfield's commercial tax base. As elected officials, we need to be smarter in how we spend tax payers’ dollars in order to ensure that the anticipated benefits of those expenditures are real. If elected, I will work towards those ends.

Other issues: Education is very important to me and my family. I support greater decision making at the local level. As former chairman of the RTM's Senior and Disabled Tax Relief Committee, I remain very involved in efforts to keep seniors in Fairfield. Lastly, I believe in truly representing the concerns and issues of those who elected you. I would not be a representative in name only.

Family: Wife Barbara (former Fairfield teacher), Daughters Meghan and Erin both attended Fairfield Schools

Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: Served on the RTM for eight years, served as RTM Republican Majority Leader, served as Chairman of RTM Public Works & Planning Committee, served as Chairman of Senior and Disabled Homeowners Tax Relief Committee, served on the Greater Bridgeport Bike/Walk initiative, Connecticut Special Olympics volunteer.