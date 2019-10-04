Fairfield RTM District 8 candidate: Hank Ference

Francis (Hank) Ference

Republican

RTM District 8 candidate

Fairfield

Age 66

Incumbent: no

Current job: Fire Inspector, Town of Fairfield

Education: Roger Ludlowe High School, Southern Connecticut State University, Sacred Heart University

The most important issue in this election: Rebuild our local economy through smart commercial development to ease the tax burden for Fairfield residents; support academic excellence in Fairfield's schools; create a town government that is modern, efficient and accountable to taxpayers; prioritize protecting our residential neighborhoods, open space and shoreline; make Fairfield more affordable for seniors and the next generation

Other issues: I have become increasingly concerned about current issues in town and the lack of accountability from the administration. I will work to help create an open government with full accountability to the taxpayers. I am also concerned about the state's 8-30g affordable housing law, which allows for abuse by predatory developers who bypass local zoning regulations for monetary gain. I will work to return control of planning and development to the Planning and Zoning Commission.

Family: Married 34 years, three grown children, all Fairfield University graduates

Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: RTM, 2006 thru 2017; Gaelic American Club