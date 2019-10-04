Fairfield RTM District 8 candidate: Liam Burke

William (Liam) Burke

Democrat

RTM District 8 candidate

Fairfield

Age 54

Incumbent: no

Current job: Attorney, Law Offices of Wm. Burke

Education: Fairfield Prep, Colgate University, JD - UCONN Law School

The most important issue in this election: Maintaining the municipal services we rely on at a price we can afford.

Other issues: Preserving the quality of life Fairfield residents have enjoyed.

Family: I am the oldest of four siblings who all grew up in Fairfield. I have eight nieces and nephews.

Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: Chair, Fairfield Board of Assessment Appeals; Board Member, Mosswood Condo Association; Former RTM Member; Former Member & Secretary of Fairfield ZBA; Former Board Member Fairfield Counseling Services, Inc. (a 501c(3))