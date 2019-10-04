Fairfield RTM District 8 candidate: Pamela Iacono

Pamela Iacono

Republican

RTM District 8 candidate

Fairfield

Age 55

Incumbent: yes

Current job: Former Human Resources Professional

Education: Masuk High School, Penn State University

The most important issue in this election: My top issue is advocating for a reasonable level of affordability so that we fund quality schools and services while allowing seniors and the next generation of Fairfielders to stay here. It’s important to me to listen to constituent concerns and articulate them on the floor of the RTM.

Other issues: Government reform and transparency are of great concern given the recent events regarding the DPW Fill Pile. I support a top down review of policies/procedures to ensure public trust isn’t breached again. That includes supporting modernizing Town Hall with technology and relevant training that allows for more efficient operations.

Family: We have lived in Fairfield for 19 years. I have three children, one of whom currently attends Fordham University, another attends Fairfield Prep, and my youngest is a student at Roger Ludlowe Middle School. All are proud graduates of Riverfield Elementary School.

Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: Incumbent RTM Representative since 2013; RTM Minority Leader; Former RTM Moderator; Former Chairman, Fairfield Board of Education; Member, RTM Legislation and Administration Committee; Former Liaison, Riverfield School Building Committee; PTSA Member, RLMS; Bellarmine Guild Member, Fairfield Prep; Co-sponsor of amendments to the Fairfield Transient Merchant Ordinance, legislation strengthening and protecting Fairfield’s citizens regarding door-to-door sales calls; Co-Sponsor of Town Code Pension Revision Legislation