Fairfield RTM District 8 candidate: Rip Littig

Rip Littig

Democrat

RTM District 8 candidate

Fairfield

Age 49

Incumbent: no

Current job: Fixed Income Sales/Trader at Cambridge International Securities, LLC

Education: Horace Greeley High School, Elmira College

The most important issue in this election: Improving residential real estate values is critical to Fairfield over the coming years. We must protect what for most residents is their largest investment. Doing so requires increasing the attractiveness of our community while being vigilant regarding real estate taxes. I'll work hard to propose and implement solutions that achieve both.

Other issues: Quality public education coupled with a relatively attractive cost of living is a major reason people choose Fairfield over nearby communities. We must make sure every tax dollar spent for education is as productive as possible. Increasing our financial efficiency will be key to Fairfield's success moving forward.

Family: My wife Jill and I have three wonderful children, all of whom have been educated in Fairfield Public Schools District 8. The attractive qualities of our town has led to much happiness for our family. I'll work hard to improve Fairfield in an effort to realize the hopes and dreams of all its citizens.

Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: Fairfield Museum and History Center