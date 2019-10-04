Fairfield RTM District 9 candidate: William Perugini

William Perugini

Republican

RTM District 9 candidate

Fairfield

Age not provided

Incumbent: no

Current job: Vice President of Sales, Skeletal Dynamics

Education: Southington High School, University of Connecticut

The most important issue in this election: As one who has been personally and professionally committed to public health and safety initiatives in numerous capacities over the last three decades, the top issue I would address upon election would be that of the public’s concern with the health and safety breaches throughout our town and within the beach area consequent to the recent findings within the Department of Public Works. I will passionately work to ensure that public health, safety and trust is never again compromised.

Other issues: In District 9, there are a host of other issues involved with public health and safety that are critical and warrant attention. In some areas, chronic nuisance flooding needs to be addressed. In others, residential safety is impacted by excessive vehicular and pedestrian traffic. Finally, ensuring the safety of our schools and healthy conditions for our children to learn are critical for all in District 9 and throughout Fairfield.

Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: RTM District 9 Representative, 2013-2017; Chairman, RTM Public Health and Safety Committee, 2015-2017; Vice President, Fairfield Beach Residents Association Board of Directors; Fairfield Beach Peninsula Association Member; Fairfield Community Emergency Response Team Member; Flotilla Staff Officer of Public Affairs, USCG Aux Flotilla 77, South Benson Marina; District Chairman, Fairfield Republican Town Committee; FBI Citizen's Academy Alumni Association Member, New Haven Field Office; Fairfield Health and Fitness Council Member

Campaign website: WilliamPerugini.blogspot.com