Fairfield RTM District5 candidate: Josh Garskof

Josh Garskof

Democrat

RTM District 5 candidate

Fairfield

Age 51

Incumbent: yes

Current job: Director of Foundation Relations at Connecticut Fund for the Environment/Save the Sound

Education: University of Connecticut

The most important issue in this election: We need to get our playing fields clean and safe, figure out exactly how they became contaminated, put safeguards in place so this never happens again, and hold those responsible for this mess accountable. This process will be led by others, and the RTM should support and partner in the effort.

Other issues: The RTM should continue to support our schools, our libraries, our senior center and our other town amenities and infrastructure to ensure Fairfield remains the wonderful town that it is—while also balancing and phasing our priorities to keep taxes under control. Attracting new commercial businesses to Fairfield, such as at the Metro Center and the Exide site, will help tremendously.

Family: My wife and I have lived in Fairfield for 22 years. We have one child in—and one who is a graduate of—the Fairfield Public Schools.

Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: In addition to being a longtime member of Fairfield's Representative Town Meeting, I am a former board member of the Stratfield Village Association and current treasurer of the Brooklawn Park Association.

Campaign website: http://www.fairfielddemocrats.com/rtm5