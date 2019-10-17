Fairfield RTM candidate injured in accident

FAIRFIELD — An RTM candidate is in recovery after a serious injury Wednesday, Oct. 16.

Rick Grauer, a 74-year-old Republican candidate for RTM District 9, suffered spinal injuries from an accident at his Fairfield home, according to Republican Town Committee Chair Jamie Millington.

Fellow RTM District 9 candidate William Perugini said Grauer underwent surgery Wednesday evening to repair a spinal fracture, and that the procedure went well. Grauer, he said, is doing well and plans to remain on the RTM ballot.

“If anybody knows Rick Grauer, he’s a fighter,” Perugini said.

Although Grauer won’t be able to campaign as actively, Millington said his fellow candidates will keep the momentum going.

“The team running down there in District 9 is going to carry the torch for him until he’s back on feet,” Millington said.

According to Millington, Grauer in an active member of the Fairfield RTC.

A lifelong resident of the beach area and former chair of the Flood and Erosion Control Board, Grauer has said his primary concern going into the election is flood protection in the beach area.

