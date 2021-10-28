Fairfield RTM member criticized for retweeting anti-vax swastika

FAIRFIELD — A candidate running to keep her seat on a town board is facing criticism days before the election for once retweeting a meme depicting a swastika that compared the vaccine rollout with Nazi Germany.
Representative Town Meeting member Hannah Gale, of District 6, shared the meme on Twitter, which showed a swastika below the year 1941 next to an image of a swastika modified so that the arms were syringes with the year changed to 2021. On Thursday, Gale said she retweeted the meme a couple of months ago, but has since deleted it.