Fairfield Republicans back candidates for November election

Katrina Koerting
First Selectwoman Brenda Kupchick poses with the Republican Board of Education candidates.
FAIRFIELD — The Fairfield Republican Town Committee unanimously endorsed a full slate of municipal candidates, who it says represent all sections of the community.

“We couldn’t be prouder of this diverse, experienced, and talented team who stepped up to join our first selectwoman in her quest for honest and good government,” RTC Chairman Alex Plitsas said. “Our candidates have pledged to work together in the best interest of our town alongside our first selectwoman, who was elected by the voters of Fairfield to clean up corruption, modernize town government, and ensure a brighter future for our community.”

The fill pile scandal was a big issue when First Selectwoman Brenda Kupchick ran in 2019 and remains a main issue for the upcoming Republican ticket.

“I’m proud of the candidates who stepped up to serve our community to work with me to tackle the many serious issues facing our town, especially in the wake of the worst public corruption that’s ever been perpetrated against the people of Fairfield,” Kupchick said.

Tom Collimore and James Walsh are running as the Republican candidates for a six-year term on the Board of Finance, and David Fogel is going for a two-year term.

The Republican Board of Education candidates include Nick Aysseh, Jeff Peterson, Patrick Colligan and Chris McCoy.

The Representative Town Meeting candidates include Ed Bateson, Veronica Monahan, Amy O’Shea and Amy Ruggiero for District 1 and Karen McCormack, Lori McArthur, Jeff Steele and Jarrett Crosby for District 2.

Mike DiGiacomo, Alex Durrell, Mike O’Hara and Cathy Politi are running in District 3.

Suzanne Testani, Ryan Dewitt, Frank O'Reilly and Art Rotelli round out the District 4 candidates.

Roger Autuori, Gwen Alperovich, Liz Kurantowicz and Jen Zeoli-Curley are seeking a seat in District 5.

The District 6 candidates include Hannah Gale, Tameisha Powell Dunmore, Nina Velez and Elizabeth Altobelli.

Dave Bothwell, Tom McCarthy, Sue O'Neill and Alex Plitsas are running in District 7.

Hank Ference, Pamela Iacono, Christine Messina and Peter Tallman are the District 8 candidates.

Crissy Kelly, Sarah Matthews, Bill Perugini and Kelly Scinto will be on the ballot for District 9 and Peter Britton, Ken Astarita, Frank Petise and Stori Tallman fill out the RTC ticket in District 10.

The Town Plan and Zoning candidates include Alexis Harrison, Tommy Noonan and Dan Ford as full members and Rob Valorie and Steve Leahy as alternates.

The Zoning Board of Appeals candidates include Kevin Coyne and Ed Firgeleski with Faith Dillon and Rick Grauer running as the alternates.

Paulette Cuozzo and Carol Langeland are the Board of Assessment Appeals candidates.

The constable candidates are Roger Autuori, Michael Herley, Joe Peddle and Bill Perugini.