Fairfield: Residents to host 13th food drive Saturday

FAIRFIELD — For the thirteenth week in a row, a group of Fairfield residents will host a social distancing food drive, according to a release.

Alexis Harrison, one of the organizers of the drive, said it will be in Southport Village on Saturday, June 13. She said the event will take place from 10 a.m. to noon in the parking-lot of Chase Manhattan Bank at 292 Pequot Avenue.

Harrison said the drive will benefit Operation Hope, a Fairfield non-profit that provides food to those in needs and helps provide housing to the homeless.

The organizers said she, Helene Daly and Heather Dubrosky started the community food drives in March in response to the overwhelming need that food pantries and local agencies were beginning to experience following COVID-19.

According to Harrison, Operation Hope alone has seen a 35% increase of their pantry usage alone and it is anticipated demand will remain high during the summer months.

Harrison said Marisa Ringel, who represents district 10 on Fairfield’s Representative Town Meeting, is also co-sponsoring the drive.

“Items that will be collected this week include cash donations, grocery gift cards, cleaning products, Lysol wipes, paper towels, hand sanitizer, shelf stable milk, green beans, canned fruit, flour, sugar, oil, gravy, muffin mix, cookies (non-bulk), stuffing. salad dressing, ketchup and boxed dried potatoes,” Harrison said.

To donate to Operation Hope online, go to: https://operationhopect.org/donate/.