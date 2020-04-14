Fairfield: Residents to host sixth food and goods drive

FAIRFIELD — Another week means another food drive to help the community’s most vulnerable. This week the donations will be given to Operation Hope.

For the sixth week in a row, three Fairfield residents will be collecting food, supplies and gift cards, according to a press release. The drive will be held on Sunday, April 19 from 10:00 a.m. to noon in the back parking lot of the Operation Hope at 636 Old Post Road.

The release said the organizers are looking for items such as canned meat, stews, chili, cereal, boxed milk, jellies, peanut butter, canned fruit, pasta, tomato sauces, paper supplies, cleaning products and grocery gift cards.

“Fairfield Citizens Helene Daly, Heather Dubrosky and Alexis Harrison began holding food drives on March 7 when the three women saw a need to help the community’s most vulnerable citizens, especially senior citizens during the pandemic which has required individuals to social distance and to stay home,” the release said.

As the month of March went on and the COVID-19 pandemic became worse, the release said the need to help the community, and to support local food pantries and agencies, heightened. Since then, it said the three women have partnered with Operation Hope and the Bridgeport Rescue Mission to help augment supplies and to help re-stock food pantries.

“No one should go hungry during the COVID-19 pandemic. With school closures, new financial realities and health risks, millions of Americans are turning to food pantries for much-needed support,” Harrison said. “As local citizens, we have a social responsibility to support places like Operation Hope who provides hope, nourishment and support to many people in Fairfield and beyond. Love and kindness is never quarantined.”

According to the release, Daly, Dubrosky and Harrison have collected over $4,200 in gift cards and cash donations, along with bags and bags of food, toiletry items and personal care items over the last several weeks.

“The amount of supplies we’ve been able to collect has been a testament to the Fairfield community and the love people have for others,” Harrison said. “The COVID-19 pandemic has been a unifier in many ways and has shown us what community is all about. We’re grateful to have the opportunity to help and we’re conscious of others who are truly on the front lines, like physicians, nurses, medical technologists, social workers, food pantry workers and others who do this day and day out.”

“Each week, hundreds of people donate to our drives and they always come with a smile and with much compassion,” Dubrosky said. “Operation Hope has ramped up their services and operations to Fairfield, and as citizens, we too have to step up to keep food and meals going to our neighbors.”