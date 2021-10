FAIRFIELD — The town is looking for eateries to participate in the the return of Restaurant Week later this month for its 10th year.

The popular event will run from Oct. 25 to Nov. 7, with Bankwell again serving as the lead sponsor.

“Fairfield is pleased to host this townwide event, which has quickly become an annual tradition, celebrating Fairfield’s wide variety of quality restaurants,” First Selectwoman Brenda Kupchick said. “Restaurant Week gives the public the opportunity to continue visiting favorite places or frequent ones they may not yet know about.”

More than two dozen restaurants are expected to participate in this year’s event with special prix fixe lunch and dinner menus showcasing their culinary offerings.

“It’s been a rough go these past 18 months for many small businesses, particularly restaurants,” said Mark Barnhart, Fairfield’s community and economic development director. “We hope that residents and visitors alike will be able to enjoy and support the many restaurants that Fairfield has to offer, while also being conscience of the continued difficulties faced by these businesses as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The restaurant industry has repeatedly reported hardships, including supply chain delays and staffing shortages.

“This event is another way the town can show its support for our local businesses, help our local economy and provide people with an enjoyable dining out experience,” Kupchick said.

This year’s event is slated to run two full weeks, giving patrons more time to visit the restaurants.

Fairfield didn’t host a restaurant week last fall.

“We are excited to again take part in this community event, and I look forward — like everyone else — to sampling the best that Fairfield restaurants have to offer,” said Bankwell Senior Vice-President Robert Palermo.

Full-service restaurants wishing to participate in Fairfield Restaurant Week or businesses interested in sponsoring the event should contact Barnhart at 203-256-3120 or mbarnhart@fairfieldct.org for more information.