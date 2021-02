FAIRFIELD — School officials announced classes are canceled on Monday as the region prepares for a snowstorm.

In a message to parents and staff, Superintendent of Schools Mike Cummings said all classes and activities at Fairfield public schools are canceled.

“If you do not wish to tell your children this, and surprise them in the morning, we will not say a word,” he said. “Let the spoons disappear from the silverware drawer, turn the PJs inside out, and flush those ice cubes.”

Cummings said the district would update the Tuesday schedule as early as possible on Monday.