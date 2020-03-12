https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/article/Fairfield-Schools-to-close-Friday-15125978.php
Fairfield Schools to close Friday to prevent spread of coronavirus
Photo: Cathy Zuraw / Hearst Connecticut Media
FAIRFIELD — Fairfield Public Schools will be closed starting Friday, according to an tweet sent out by the school system’s Twitter account.
“FPS will close beginning tomorrow,” the tweet said. “More information in the email that was just sent. We will provide daily updates. Our priority remains the health and safety of you and your family.”
The is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
View Comments