FAIRFIELD — The Human Services Department hosted its first ever resource fair on Thursday, Nov. 14.

The fair, located in the gym of the Bigelow Center for Senior Activities, gave residents the chance to learn about 29 different agencies that provide services and assistance to families, seniors and people with disabilities in Fairfield.

The event was a big success. According to Human Services Director Julie DeMarco, every invited agency was able to make it, and a steady stream of residents attended throughout the evening.

A mix of town-affiliated and independent groups that serve a variety of populations and needs were available to discuss their programming with Fairfielders.

Many of these organizations cater to senior issues, including Fairfield Senior Advocates and Jewish Senior Services. Others, such as Children’s Therapy and Learning Center and the HUB, address local mental health needs. Other agencies present at the event focus on health care, housing and veterans affairs, among other issues.

This mix of organizations allowed residents to see the full breadth of services offered in Fairfield and the unique programs that allow each agency to meet different needs. It is this combination of participating organizations, DeMarco said, that allows the Department of Human Services to be so effective.

“No one agency can solve everything,” DeMarco explained.

The gathering was also a special opportunity for these groups’ employees, which often serve overlapping issues and cross-reference clients but don’t always know each other personally, to meet.

“It’s really unique to have all these organizations in the same room,” DeMarco said.

It makes a huge difference, DeMarco said, when organizations are willing and able to work together to make sure those in need are getting access to all the different services available.

“We are really lucky that town departments are engaged and work so well together,” DeMarco said.

