Fairfield/Southport residents graduate from Greens Farms Academy

Fairfield/Southport residents who graduated from Greens Farms Academy, Westport, on June 6 were, bottom row from left, Isabella Whelan, Lilah McCormick (valedictorian), Sophie Staeger, Alexandra Nesi, Lillian Breier, Kirwan Carey, Amy Petschek, Eva Zhang and Grace McGonagle; top row from left, Quinn Mullineaux, Liam Foley, Greg Lawrence, Cole Prowitt-Smith, and Ethan Furman.

WESTPORT — Fourteen Fairfield/Southport residents were among 73 students who graduated June 6 from Greens Farms Academy, Westport.

Fairfield/Southport residents who graduated from Greens Farms Academy, Westport, on June 6 were Isabella Whelan, Lilah McCormick (valedictorian), Sophie Staeger, Alexandra Nesi, Lillian Breier, Kirwan Carey, Amy Petschek, Eva Zhang and Grace McGonagle Quinn Mullineaux, Liam Foley, Greg Lawrence, Cole Prowitt-Smith, and Ethan Furman.

During Commencement Week, valedictorian McCormick, of Southport, received the Marijane Beltz Sportsmanship Award, World Perspective Award, GLaD Award (mathematics), The Mandarin Award and the Lucie B. Warren Award. Other award-winners were: Breier received the Joan Loomis Award (French language); Carey received the Upton Award for English; Furman received the Music Award; Mullineaux received the Cum Laude Society and Roger B. True Science Award; Petschek receive the Whittle Award (history); and Zhang received the Susan Conlan Award (mathematics) and the Barbara Conlon Award (biology).