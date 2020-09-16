Fairfield State Rep. Farnen endorsed by Independent Party

FAIRFIELD — State Rep. Brian Farnen received the endorsement of the Independent Party of Connecticut as their candidate for state representative in the 132nd Assembly District.

With the endorsement, Farnen will appear on both the Republican and Independent ballot lines on Nov. 3, according to a release from Farnen’s reelection committee.

"I am grateful that the Independent Party recognizes my dedication to putting people and good policy over politics," said Farnen in the release. "When individuals cast their votes, I hope they know they have a representative in Hartford who puts their interests first, not party politics. People in Fairfield do not care if an idea is a Republican idea or a Democratic idea -- a good idea is a good idea.”

According to paperwork submitted to the Secretary of the State’s office, Farnen accepted the endorsement on Aug. 29. In an email, Michael Telesca, chairman of the Independent Party of Connecticut, said while they prefer to endorse their own candidates, they do not always have one in every district.

“We are faced with a ‘use it or lose it’ as far as ballot access goes,” Telesca said. “Which means if we don't run a candidate, we lose the line and are forced to petition back on the next time around.”

With that in mind, Telesca said, the party opens their ballot line to candidates from other parties looking for a cross-endorsement.

“This year, we used a questionnaire to determine who is a better fit with the collected views of our party if we have more than one possible candidate,” he said. “We are very much a centralist party on many issues when you take in the collected views of our State Central Committee members.”

The release said the Independent Party is the third largest political party in Connecticut, and has a long record of nominating fiscally responsible, socially moderate candidates from both the Republican and Democratic Party. It said the Independents also endorse candidates that do not align with either major political party.

Farnen won a special election in January to fill the seat of former State Rep. Brenda Kupchick, who encouraged him to run after being elected as Fairfield’s First Selectwoman. In his first term, Farnen was assigned to the Transportation, Education and Finance Revenue and Bonding committees.