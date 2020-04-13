Fairfield: Stolen vehicle damages grave stones and cemetery property

The truck allegedly stolen by two juveniles and driven through Agudas Achim Cemetery. The truck allegedly stolen by two juveniles and driven through Agudas Achim Cemetery. Photo: / Fairfield Police Department Photo: / Fairfield Police Department Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Fairfield: Stolen vehicle damages grave stones and cemetery property 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — Officials are investigating after two juveniles stole a cemetery work truck and caused extensive damage to the property, according to the Fairfield Police Department.

Police said the Fairfield Police Emergency Communications Center received a call from a resident reporting the two were seen at the Agudas Achim Cemetery, located on Reid Street, and may have been involved in a motor vehicle collision on the property.

“A preliminary investigation revealed that a 1989 GMC V3500 truck, which was stored on the property, was taken without permission by two juvenile males,” police said. “The males were able to start the vehicle and drive it around the property causing extensive damage to the lawn and a number of headstones.”

According to police, the truck became disabled and the males fled on foot toward Pemburn Drive. While the juveniles will be held responsible once found, police said, the incident is believed to be an act of mischief and not an antisemitic or bias crime.

They said the collision is under investigation by the Fairfield Police Crash Reconstruction Unit.

Anyone who may have information regarding this collision is asked to contact Sergeant Michael Paris at (203) 254-4862 or mparis@fairfieldct.org.