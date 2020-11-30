Fairfield Superintendent: 17 more COVID cases over break

FAIRFIELD — Seventeen more people in the Fairfield school district tested positive for COVID-19 over Thanksgiving break, officials said.

In two messages to families and staff on Monday, Superintendent of Schools Mike Cummings and COVID-19 Health And Safety Compliance Liaison Angelus Papageorge said the district had done contact tracing and all close contacts are in quarantine.

The officials said four people at Fairfield Ludlowe High School, three people at Roger Ludlowe Middle School, two people at Burr Elementary School, one person at the early childhood center, three people at Warde High School, one person at Timothy Dwight Elementary School, one person at McKinley Elementary School, one person at Riverfield School and one person at Jennings Elementary School tested positive for coronavirus.

“No building closures are indicated. If there is a need for anyone else to self-quarantine, they will be contacted directly by a member of the Fairfield Health Department Contact Tracing Team,” they said. “Information related to case investigations is confidential and private health information will not be disclosed by FPS or the Fairfield Health Department.”

According to the district’s COVID-19 dashboard as of Monday at 4:30 p.m., 24 students and 8 staff were confirmed to have the virus. The district is also reporting 119 students and 39 staff are in quarantine.

The officials said health and safety protocols were followed in consultation with Health Department Director Sands Cleary and Nursing Supervisor Jill Mitchell.

“The safety of our community is our priority,” they said. “We are monitoring this situation closely and will continue to keep you informed of any changes or additional information.”