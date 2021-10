FAIRFIELD — The president of Fairfield University, Mark Nemec, will be staying on for another seven years.

Fairfield University’s Board of Trustees announced Wednesday that the university has extended the contract of President Mark R. Nemec through the summer of 2027, according to a press release.

In the release, the university said Nemec has been an extraordinary leader and a remarkable steward of Fairfield’s Jesuit and Catholic traditions during a time of great challenge.

“President Nemec has maintained the university’s commitment to a broad, liberal arts education of the highest quality while also overseeing dramatic innovations in teaching modalities, growth of academic programs, extensive additions and improvements to the campus environment, and a renewed commitment to the university’s mission to be of service to our neighbors and our world,” it said.

According to the release, Board of Trustees Chairman Frank J. Carroll said Nemec has overseen the university during a time in which prospective students’ interest in the institution has grown — noting Fairfield University just welcomed its largest undergraduate class.

“Simultaneously, our graduate programs continue to grow and thrive,” Carroll said. “To have achieved this in the midst of the extraordinary disruption to our day-to-day operations brought on by the pandemic is a testament to his leadership, to the work of his team, and to the commitment of all of those at the university who have shown him their support.”

The release also stated that Nemec led the largest capital campaign in university history, exceeding an original goal of $160 million to raise a total of $218 million to benefit the university.

“Thanks to this success, we have been able to implement the Fairfield 2020: The Way Forward strategic plan that was developed to be put into motion when he joined us as president in 2017,” Carroll said.

“The fulfillment of this plan, which included enhancements to the campus living and learning environment has brought new facilities and enhanced technological infrastructure, including the completion in 2019 of the new Charles F. Dolan School of Business facility, new residential facilities with the Barnyard Manor townhouses and 42 Langguth Hall, and a new 3,500-seat Arena and Convocation Center, slated to open in 2022,” he said.

Other accomplishments the release pointed out included the growth of online graduate and certificate programs, and shifting the university from a regional master’s institution to a national doctoral professional university.

“The university is planning to reach broader audiences in innovative ways by continuing to evolve its academic programs,” the release said.

Through a new partnership with the Bridgeport Diocese, the release said, the university is furthering its commitment to access and affordability through a program that could offer an associate degree to students from low-income families and under-represented communities — primarily in the surrounding Bridgeport region.

“We can take this moment together to celebrate all that we have achieved as a university over the last five years, and during this recent time of trial, while looking forward to a very bright and exciting future across all of our schools, programs, and divisions,” Carroll wrote.