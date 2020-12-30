Fairfield University nursing students 'part of history' in COVID vaccination clinic

FAIRFIELD — When Lauren Jamieson heard about the opportunity to participate in Norwalk Hospital’s vaccination clinic, she jumped at the chance to participate in a historic moment.
“I knew I wanted to be a part of something that would hold such a significant place in history,” said Jamieson, a nursing student at Fairfield University. “Not only does it benefit us as nursing students and help contribute to our learning, but it allows us to come together with the healthcare community which we will be a part of in a few short months when we graduate.”